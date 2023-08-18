Government Replies: Bossino “Will Not be Remembered for Financial Acumen”

The Government has replied to the latest statement from the GSD regarding the Ince’s Hall street art.

The Government says it “notes Mr Bossino's statement to the effect that the £20,000 spent by the GSLP Liberal Government on Ince’s Hall (which is still standing) is somehow more of a waste of money than the £10,000,000.00 lost by the GSD in not building a new theatre.

“Mr Bossino will not be remembered for his financial acumen.”