Sort Out Cockroach And Rat Problem Urgently Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2023 .

The GSD says it has received reports of cockroach and rat infestations locally.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD is receiving numerous reports, accompanied by video and photographic evidence, showing what appears to be an infestation of cockroaches, in particular, but also rats in various areas of Gibraltar.

We ask that the Government address this issue as soon as possible, in particular as to its causes. “This is clearly not good for Gibraltar’s touristic image, especially when we have visitors coming here during the summer season. It is also a highly unpleasant experience for residents as well.” Said Damon Bossino. There are basic issues of hygiene at play which need to be addressed and the problem, whatever its cause or causes, resolved as a matter of urgency.