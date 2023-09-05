TG Says Upper Rock “Deserves A More Comprehensive Strategy”

05 September 2023

Together Gibraltar says it welcomes the Government’s recent investment in restoring and connecting of Upper Rock footpaths. This step is, it says, a “positive development in promoting Gibraltar's natural heritage.” However, the party emphasises that these works must go hand-in-hand with a “more cohesive and forward-thinking tourism strategy to transform Gibraltar into a destination that attracts multi-day stays.”

Jean Paul Lugaro, the tourism spokesperson for Together Gibraltar, said: "As I have always argued, the upper rock should be the crown jewel of our tourist product. While the investment in the Upper Rock footpaths is commendable, it's merely a single piece in a much larger puzzle. We need a multi-faceted approach that extends beyond quick fixes and isolated projects. The upper rock can cater for a variety of cultural, historical, and natural experiences which will attract tourists to stay in Gibraltar longer and spend more. Gibraltar has so much more to offer than what can be consumed in a day-trip."

Together Gibraltar stresses that the current investment should be part of a broader, well-thought-out tourism vision. To achieve the goal of attracting tourists for extended stays, the strategy must encompass improvements in accommodation options, diversification of attractions, and engagement with local culture and history. This approach will not only benefit the tourism industry, but will enhance the quality of life for residents.

The party renews calls on the Government to consult with stakeholders in the tourism industry, local businesses, and the community to develop a comprehensive tourism strategy. It should be aimed at creating an immersive, multi-day experience that showcases Gibraltar's unique attributes and can compete with other global destinations. Only through a unified and all-encompassing approach can Gibraltar hope to make our tourist product a sustainable pillar of our economy.