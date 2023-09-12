GSD Attends UK PAC Network Event In Westminster

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

GSD MP Roy Clinton has been invited to participate in the UK Public Accounts Committee Network Event in Westminster on Wednesday 13th September.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The network is an informal grouping of people who have a professional interest in effective and efficient spending of public money and the event is organised on a self funded basis.

Roy Clinton MP the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance stated the following:

“I am pleased to have been personally invited to participate in this PAC networking event together with other interested individuals from the devolved parliaments in the UK and other crown and overseas territories.

The networking event is run by the UK Public Accounts Committee and hosted by its Chair Dame Meg Hillier MP. The one day programme held at Westminster includes sessions such as ‘leaving party politics at the door.’ This topic in particular will be of particular interest to me given that the GSLP/Liberals have vowed never to participate in a Public Accounts Committee. I am committed to such an important scrutiny function for which Gibraltar remains the only UK overseas territory without such a body and undermines the ability of Parliament to ensure the taxpayer receives value for money.

A Public Accounts Committee is something the GSLP/Liberals continue to oppose but the GSD is committed to deliver if elected into Government.”





