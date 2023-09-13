GSD Candidate Nomination And Selection Process

The GSD Executive met yesterday to set deadlines for the process of selection of its candidates for the 2023 general election.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Party Members will be receiving a letter with information on the nomination and selection process.

The deadline for the nomination of candidates has been set for 7pm on Saturday 16 September 2023. The Executive will conduct its selection meeting on Monday 18 September 2023.

GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi said: “I fully expect a very competitive process for the selection of 10 candidates as the GSD team for Government. I welcome this as it shows the Party has been going from strength to strength. Now is the time for change and the galvanising force for change is evident in the interest shown in the Party and the grassroots supporting we are getting.”





