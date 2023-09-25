GSD Launch Anti-Corruption Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

The GSD has today launched a 24-point Anti-Corruption Programme. The party says it is a plan designed to “deliver value for money, transparency and standards.”

The party says that wasting public funds ultimately affects taxpayers and families and that “special interests need to be controlled.”

The four main measures announced are:

1. The establishment of a Public Inquiry on Anti-Corruption to “look at land deals, tendering processes and contracts, and make recommendations on improvement of processes.” The GSD says that if wrongdoing is identified, it will be pursued.

2. The GSD says it will dismantle what it describes as the “opaque jungle” of companies behind which the GSLP/Libs operate. The party says “hundreds of millions” of pounds are “hidden away in these structures” which lack the adequate accountability.

3. The GSD promises an "independent investigation and audit” of all wholly owned Government companies to trace where funds have gone and how funds have been used. Again, the party pledges that, if abuse is identified, it will be pursued.

4. The GSD says it will introduce an “anti-abuse law” to regulate who can apply for public contracts and in order to control conflicts of interest. The GSD says it will prohibit or control certain persons close to political parties in power from benefiting from relationships.