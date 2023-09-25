Vasquez Says GSD Have Copied His Transparency and Anti-Corruption Policies

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

“There is no greater form of flattery than being copied,” says Independent Social Democrat candidate Robert Vasquez after he accused the GSD of copying his policies on “public finances, overspending, borrowing, lack of transparency and a public inquiry into anti-corruption.”

Mr Vasquez said:

“Today the Gibraltar Social Democrats [GSD] have copied my, ROBERT VASQUEZ, your Independent Social Democrat (Ind. S. D.) candidate policy on public finances, overspending, borrowings, lack of transparency and a public inquiry into anti-corruption. It is good to see that the GSD has picked up so much from my Llanito World Facebook and WordPress online blog, and so quickly read my manifesto before publishing theirs.

“The difference is that the GSD were in government for 16 years and having promised tight financial controls, they failed on that front. Keith Azopardi, the GSD current leader, was in that Government for 12 years.

"The GSD expect you to believe now that they will do what they did not do in the past. If you vote for me, ROBERT VASQUEZ, I will push for better public finances, less overspending, lower borrowings and more openness for the benefit of all.

“You cannot be sure from past performance that the GSD will.

“Five days ago, following a GBC news interview, I posted online:

““A lot of people don’t know anything about the public finances. There is lots hidden in companies. It’s time that was made public because it’s our money, it’s not the money of the ministers or the Chief Minister, it is the money of each individual voter in Gibraltar, and they deserve transparency.”

“Today the GSD leader, Keith Azopardi, says and posts online virtually identical words as follows:

“This is your money. You have a right to expect that your money is well spent and to know how the money borrowed in your name is being spent. You have a right to value for your money. You deserve that when your money is spent it is not wasted and any contracts awarded are not abused by individuals and that there are no corrupt practices. You have a right to expect that people do not benefit from politics. This package of commitments will ensure that. Enough is enough. People want and deserve transparency, greater controls on abuse and values and value for money and we will give it to them.”

“Mr. Azopardi wasn’t it enough when you were in Government?”

Mr Vasquez concluded by warning people that to vote GSD or GSLP-Liberals would be to “stay on the same merry-go-round of broken electoral promises.”