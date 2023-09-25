GSLP-Libs Set Out Vision For Equality

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

This morning the GSLP Liberals held a press conference to reflect on the progress achieved so far on matters related to equality and youth.

The press conference was addressed by GSLP Liberal candidate Christian Santos and current GSLP Liberal Minister, Samantha Sacramento. The press conference was hosted by GSLP leader Fabian Picardo and Liberal leader Joseph Garcia.

Ms Sacramento provided an introduction of the work done so far. Mr Santos set out an overview of the new policies the parties will pursue if returned to Government aGer the 12th October.

The policies in the GSLP Liberal manifesto on Equality will include the following:

EQUALITY

Our Government’s work on equality is unprecedented. We have transformed Gibraltar for the better in order to achieve a fairer and more inclusive Gibraltar as we deserve through our vision and ground breaking legislation and policies.

We are the party for equality.

LGBTQ+

There can be no doubt that we have been the pioneers of LGBTQ+ advancements while we have been in Government and we are truly proud of this. From our first landmark legislation in the form of the Civil Partnership Act in 2014, the subsequent amendment to Civil Marriage in 2016 and the passing of legislation on surrogacy as well as extending protection to members of the transgender community, we have proudly passed legislation as has been required.

EQUALITY LEGISLATION

The passing of legislation to enshrine these rights demonstrates our resolute and steadfast commitment to equal rights for everyone regardless of their sexual orientation or whether they have transitioned gender. Legislation alone is not enough and through our investment in education and awareness campaigns, the message of inclusion reaches further.

WORKING WITH NGOS

Our relationship with stakeholders and NGOs is excellent and will continue to work together to maximise our joint aim.

FIGHTING HOMOPHOBIA

There is no place in Gibraltar for homophobia or transphobia. We also send this message in powerfully visual ways as awareness is key.

PRIDE

We will continue to mark Pride by supporting the Pride march and events and by flying rainbow colours and other strong visual reminders to show that we are all of equal value and worth and because there is no room in Gibraltar for hate.

POLICY NOT PERSONALITY

Quite unlike in the GSD, our views on equality are not limited to one leader or individual. They are the policies of the parties that make up our alliance, whoever is the leader. Under the GSD, protection of equal rights is subject to the identity of the leader of the party, with some prominent voices in the party being well known to be deeply conservative and unsupportive of the progressive policies implement by the GSLP Liberal Government.

DISABILITY

No party has progressed or advanced the rights of people with disabilities further in the history of Gibraltar than we have.

Our investment in supporting people with disabilities is unparalleled. Our services have grown and are focused, and person centred.

We see the abilities of people with disabilities and we want to promote their independence, inclusion and wellbeing.

In 2016 we introduced the Disability Act, for the first time rights of people with disabilities were outlined in legislation outlining the responsibilities of the public sector in the provision of services.

LAW REVIEW

We will keep the law under review and also continue to provide training throughout the public sector so that all officials and departments are reminded of duty to be inclusive and promote the rights of people with disabilities in their areas.

DISABILITY CHAMPIONS

We will introduce disability champions throughout the public sector to ensure that departments take ownership of their responsibilities under the Disability Act.

UN CONVENTION EXTENSION SOUGHT

We have already sought the extension of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to Gibraltar and we will continue to work with the UK while it reviews our existing request for the extension.

UPDATED BUILDING REGS

We have also introduced building regulations to ensure that all buildings that are constructed or modified are accessible. This will be further enhanced with the enactment of sections 13 and 14 of the Disability Act which will apply to all existing buildings. These are two sections of the Act that have not yet been commenced because of the inevitable delay caused by the pandemic but we are, of course committed to making them a reality and will seek to implement them, with all the advice and support required as soon as possible in the next term. The training has already been delivered to the public and private sectors in anticipation and self-assessment audits have already been prepared and this will support individuals greatly in making premises more inclusive.

GIBRALTAR, A FULLY ACCESSIBLE CITY

Our dream is for Gibraltar to be an accessible city and that people with disabilties be first and foremost in planning buildings, roads, streets and pavements. To ensure that this happens, the current arrangements will be enshrined in the Gibraltar Development Plan which will introduce an accessibility filter.

SUPPORTED LIVING

We have expanded the model of supported living in the community, and if re-elected we will take this to the next level with purpose built premises to provide accommodation and support which will bespoke to the needs in Gibraltar and entirely accessible.

SUPPORTED EMPLOYMENT

We established a supported employment and for the first time provided those who are part of it a proper salary. Recognising different abilities and promoting independence through employment, we want to further improve the supported employment programme with greater assessment of the individual and coordination with the employer and with greater support and input from the Ministry for Equality.

HEALTH SCREENING

We will introduce a health screening programme in the GHA which will be tailor made to Gibraltar but modelled on the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes Programme.

DATA & THE DISABILITY REGISTER

Changes to this year’s census means that we will have additional data on people who live in Gibraltar with a disability and this will mean that we can be be:er informed of needs. This will also inform the disability register which will be pivotal in the policy creation and decision making process.

THE DISABILITY INFORMATION CARD

We will continue the use of the Disability Information Card to assist those with a disability to communicate it discreetly and information campaigns on this will continue.

DISABILITY DEBENTURE

The Gibraltar Savings Bank will create a debenture that is specifically tailored to people with learning disabilities with a special interest rate

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

We enjoy fantastic working relationships with charities that provide services that positively make a difference. Special Olympics is a long standing organisation in Gibraltar which we will continue to support and we will also continue our partnership with the new charity PossAbilities so that they can continue to work in partnership with the Government and complement existing services.

GHITA & BSL

The GSLP Liberals are committed to continuing to work with GHITA to bring unprecedented positive changes for the benefit of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community as well as the extended Disability family. We are delighted to commit to establishing a working committee dedicated to delivering further progress as suggested by GHITA in their wish list to the political parties. Additionally, we will make hearing aid batteries free of charge on the GHA, as is the case in the NHS in the UK.

A PERSON CENTRED APPROACH

The cornerstone of succeeding in improving the lives of people with disabilities is a person centred, coordinated approach which is why continuing with our clear disability strategy is essential in the life planning of people with disabilities.

MORE TO DO

There will always be more work to do to support people with disabilities and we want to do more, we are resolute in our commitment to this.

EVERYONE DIFFERENT BUT EQUAL

We firmly believe in the principle that in Gibraltar everyone is different and everyone is equal.

MORE WORK WITH POSSABILITIES

We will do more work with Possabilities who have done such an excellent job of providing services to persons with disabilities and their families at the old St MarAn’s school.

NEW ST BERNADETTE’S & DR GIRALDI STYLE FACILITIES

We will develop a new St Bernadette’s facility which will have the capability to deal with increasing demand and will deliver a more modern and be:er resourced infrastructure for persons with disability aGer they are of school age. Additionally, we will provide further support for residential facilities for persons with disabilities. We have earmarked the site of the current Department of Education at Commonwealth Park for this. We will work closely with the parents of persons with disabilities to maximise the resources available to them and not duplicate provision given the EXCELLENT work already being done by Possabilities already, who we will consult on any new facilities and their location and operation.

DYSLEXIA

The GSLP Liberals recognise the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group's (‘GDSG’) dedication and their valuable input into shaping a more inclusive and supportive community. We are committed to continuing our work with GDSG to make meaningful improvements guided by their invaluable work.

MADE BY DYSLEXIA PLEDGE

The GSLP Liberals have endorsed and will continue to implement the 'Made by Dyslexia Pledge' that Fabian Picardo entered into as Chief Minister in September 2019. This pledge underscores our commitment to recognising dyslexia as a unique and valuable way of thinking. We will work diligently to ensure that dyslexics receive the support they need to harness their strengths and flourish.

PROMISE TO EMPOWER DYSLEXIC THINKING

Additionally, we pledge to empower dyslexic thinking by signing up for the Made By Dyslexia 'Promise to Empower Dyslexic Thinking,' which emphasizes the importance of embracing dyslexia as a different but equally valuable approach to problem-solving and learning.

TEACHER AND LSA TRAINING

We are committed to providing substantial support for our schools, ensuring that all teachers and Learning Support Assistants (LSAs) receive annual dyslexia training. We aim to offer opportunities for advanced training, ultimately having teachers and LSAs trained to BDA Level 4 and SENCOs to Level 5. Furthermore, we have plans plan to employ additional Educational Psychologists to enhance the educational experience for children with dyslexia.

A NEW INTRODUCTION TO DYSLEXIA PARENTS AND CHILDREN PROGRAMME

We will continue to support Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCOs) to ensure that they have the necessary time and resources to fulfil their roles effectively. In response to the specific needs of children with dyslexia, we will explore the possibility of afternoon classes tailored to their requirements. Additionally, we plan to initiate an 'Introduction to Dyslexia for Parents & Children' programme, offering comprehensive mental, emotional, and physical support.

ENROLLING OUR SCHOOLS WITH THE BDA

We are committed to liaising with the British Dyslexia Association (BDA) to enrol at least two schools each year in the BDA Quality Mark program, with the ultimate goal of accrediting all schools as dyslexia friendly. This iniAaAve will help raise awareness and understanding of dyslexia within our educational institutions.

CONTINUING TO WORK TOGETHER

The GSLP Liberals look forward to incorporating these iniAaAves into our party manifesto, reflecting our unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive, supportive, and dyslexia-friendly Gibraltar. We thank the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group for their dedication and welcome their continued guidance in our shared mission. Together, we will make a positive difference in the lives of those with dyslexia in our community.

GENDER EQUALITY

PARENTAL LEAVE

The GSLP Liberals are dedicated to supporting the well-being of Gibraltar's families. We recognise the importance of paternity leave in fostering stronger bonds between fathers and their new born children. In fact, as the world has progressed, in most nations the concept of maternity leave has been widely developed into a concept of parental leave. We will move legislation to allow parental leave to be shared equally between parents of a newborn as they see fit. We will also introduce provisions for parental bereavement leave for the sad circumstances where a parent suffers the loss of a child. Our manifesto pledge reflects our commitment to modernising family support policies, ensuring that all parents have the opportunity to be present during those crucial early moments in their child's life. We believe in creating a more equitable and compassionate society, where family values are at the forefront of our policies. Together, we will empower families and strengthen our community.