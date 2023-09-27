Robert Vasquez: “An Independent Is Systemically Prejudiced By GBC”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2023 .

A statement from Robert Vasquez follows below:

There is no doubting that GBC must be congratulated for its election coverage, but the policy applied by GBC’s editorial team prejudices an independent candidate like me, Robert Vasquez, standing alone as an Independent Social Democrat (Ind. S. C.).

I would therefore challenge both party leaders to a debate at a time, date, and place of their choosing to counter the disadvantage given to me as an independent candidate by GBC.

GBC’s unfairness comes in that each party, the GSLP-Liberals and the GSD, gets to be represented at every GBC debate, whilst I get an invitation to take part only in one debate.

Undoubtedly each candidate must be given equal coverage. Inbuilt into that is that the ten standing for each party will likely gain an advantage as they each get TV and radio time and other press coverage, whilst an independent will get one tenth of that coverage. That is unavoidable but still benefits both the parties hugely.

There is also a ‘party leaders in the spotlight programme’, to which I am invited, but not as a participant, rather as part of the audience. Further, party leaders are interviewed but not me. There is also a party leaders’ debate without me.

As an independent, therefore, my TV and radio coverage is hugely reduced by the attention paid to parties and party leaders, and the unavoidable exposure given to each party candidate.

My contention is that I stand on my own manifesto. Accordingly, attendance at additional programming, especially that engaging leaders of the two parties should include me to allow me equal exposure of my manifesto.

I have raised the issue several times with GBC to no avail. I have had to resort to issuing press releases to ensure added exposure. I will continue to do that.





