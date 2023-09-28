Robert Vasquez Repeats Party Leader Debate Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2023 .

A statement from Robert Vasquez follows below:

Protest, rebel, and show your unhappiness with the two parties, the GSLP-Liberals and the GSD, by voting for ROBERT VASQUEZ, your Independent Social Democrat (Ind. S. D.) candidate.

Vote for ROBERT VASQUEZ and rebel against the current voting system, which does not deliver democracy by favouring a result of government by one party or another.

Rebel against the current Parliamentary system which does not deliver democracy by voting for ROBERT VASQUEZ.

Your vote for ROBERT VASQUEZ is a protest vote. The more votes I get, the louder the protest, rebellion, and show of unhappiness against the party system. Both the GSLP-Liberals, and the GSD have and are promising reforms, neither of them have delivered whilst in government for 25 years, despite their manifesto promises. Don’t put up with that any longer.

ROBERT VASQUEZ will be your rebel in Parliament. The more votes I get the greater the strength that I wi ll have to support my fight for greater democracy, better public finances, housing, health, social issues, and everything else in my manifesto.

ROBERT VASQUEZ will fight in Parliament for the elected government to do what it promised in its manifesto, and for everything included in his manifesto.

ROBERT VASQUEZ will also continue his political campaigning on his blog, Llanito World on Facebook and on www.gibnews.wordpress.com.

Get real free speech and your problems aired by ROBERT VASQUEZ. You can find his manifesto on both those sites.

REPLY TO GBC

GBC indeed did consult with me and the two parties about its electoral coverage. From me all that GBC received was reasoned protests about the advantage being given to the two parties over me as an independent by their programming involving the leaders of the two parties and excluding me.

My protests and arguments were ignored by GBC beyond giving me the sop of just one added programme not involving the party leaders. It is significant that in its reply to me GBC does not deal at all with my protests and the issue of my exclusion from all programmes involving party leaders.

I repeat my challenge to the leaders of the two parties to take part in a debate involving the three of us at a time, date(before the election), and place and presided over by a person of their choosing.