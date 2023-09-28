  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Liberals Call For Respect From All Sides Following Vandalism Of Campaign Material

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GSLP Liberals have issued a statement calling for respect from all sides following the vandalism of Campaign material.

A statement from the GSLP Liberals follows below:

The GSLP Liberals have this morning received reports of political posters being vandalised in  certain areas across Gibraltar.  

The Leader of the GSLP Liberals, Fabian Picardo KC, said: “As we enter approach election  day, with campaigning intensifying, we call for respect from all sides and urge for a peaceful  and respectful political discourse. 

“Several reports have come to the parties’ attention highlighting instances where our posters  have been defaced or removed from public display boards. We believe in the fundamental  democratic right for all political parties and candidates to express their views and engage in  healthy political debate during an election campaign. Vandalism and destruction of campaign  materials only serve to undermine the democratic process, hinder free expression, and sow  division within our community. 

“We in the GSLP Liberals firmly believe in the principles of democracy, diversity of thought,  and the right to express political opinions freely.  

“We understand that election campaigns can be emotionally charged, and tensions can run  high, but we encourage all sides to remember that respectful disagreement are the  cornerstones of our democratic system. 

“The GSLP Liberals call upon everyone, regardless of their political affiliations, to refrain from  engaging in any acts of vandalism or destruction of campaign materials. We call for respect  for the visions that each political party brings to the table, and to engage in open, constructive  dialogue on the issues that matter most to Gibraltar. 

“As we continue our election campaign, the GSLP Liberals remain dedicated to promoting a  vision for Gibraltar's future that we believe is in the best interest of our nation. We are the only  parties able to KEEP GIBRALTAR SAFE and we will only bring back a treaty if it passes the  GSLP Liberals test on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control. We are the parties that GET THE  JOB DONE in Government. For those reasons we call on people to support us and we call  on everyone to respect the democratic process, respect the rules and avoid any urge to  vandalise any other party’s posters or other electoral material.”



 

 

 

