Liberals Call For Respect From All Sides Following Vandalism Of Campaign Material

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2023 .

The GSLP Liberals have issued a statement calling for respect from all sides following the vandalism of Campaign material.

A statement from the GSLP Liberals follows below:

The GSLP Liberals have this morning received reports of political posters being vandalised in certain areas across Gibraltar.

The Leader of the GSLP Liberals, Fabian Picardo KC, said: “As we enter approach election day, with campaigning intensifying, we call for respect from all sides and urge for a peaceful and respectful political discourse.

“Several reports have come to the parties’ attention highlighting instances where our posters have been defaced or removed from public display boards. We believe in the fundamental democratic right for all political parties and candidates to express their views and engage in healthy political debate during an election campaign. Vandalism and destruction of campaign materials only serve to undermine the democratic process, hinder free expression, and sow division within our community.

“We in the GSLP Liberals firmly believe in the principles of democracy, diversity of thought, and the right to express political opinions freely.

“We understand that election campaigns can be emotionally charged, and tensions can run high, but we encourage all sides to remember that respectful disagreement are the cornerstones of our democratic system.

“The GSLP Liberals call upon everyone, regardless of their political affiliations, to refrain from engaging in any acts of vandalism or destruction of campaign materials. We call for respect for the visions that each political party brings to the table, and to engage in open, constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most to Gibraltar.

“As we continue our election campaign, the GSLP Liberals remain dedicated to promoting a vision for Gibraltar's future that we believe is in the best interest of our nation. We are the only parties able to KEEP GIBRALTAR SAFE and we will only bring back a treaty if it passes the GSLP Liberals test on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control. We are the parties that GET THE JOB DONE in Government. For those reasons we call on people to support us and we call on everyone to respect the democratic process, respect the rules and avoid any urge to vandalise any other party’s posters or other electoral material.”





