Robert Vasquez Criticises Chief Minister For Unmet Manifesto Promises And Calls For Greater Ministerial Accountability

We have heard the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, repeatedly say that many GSLP-Liberal 2019 manifesto promises have not been met due to him dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and to the ongoing UK-EU Gibexit talks. Those have engaged both him and Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia. Those are not valid excuses.

He speaks as if he was the only person elected to government and so capable of delivering. Well, that is not so.

There have been (until very recently) eight other GSLP-Liberal ministers who we all elect to do a job. There are usually ten in total. Why then have those eight other ministers been doing to earn their keep? Why has one or a few not been charged with coordinating the joint effort to keep manifesto promises?

Surely delivering different manifesto promises was the responsibility of each and all the Ministers not just the Chief Minister. They are all being paid large amounts every year from our money to serve us. Are the other ministers doing little to earn their big salaries?

