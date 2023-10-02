Robert Vasquez Advocates Strong British Identity And Self-Government Amid Gibexit Negotiations

A statement from Robert Vasquez follows below:

Robert Vasquez is firm in his desire to remain British and for all of us to remain British UK nationals combined with gaining more efficient self-government, which must be protected in coming to a ‘Gibexit’ deal between the UK and the EU over Gibraltar.

The fight to reduce the ability of the UK to impose direct rule, whilst at the same time advancing reforms to protect parliamentary democracy in Gibraltar, has some way to go. Gibraltar needs in that way and any other available means to achieve decolonisation and de-listing from the UN list of non-self-governing territories.

Any Gibrexit treaty between the UK and the EU to govern Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU needs careful thought.

Gibexit, in either guise, namely with or without a ‘deal’ will change the economy. Gibraltar faces change whether a ‘deal’ is reached in the ongoing Gibexit negotiation EU based on the Framework Agreement of 31st December 2020, or not.

Changes in the economy will impact on public finances. Overspending and borrowing have left us in a weaker position to face any impact of Gibexit on the public purse.

In reaching a Gibexit ‘deal’, ROBERT VASQUEZ supports what makes Gibraltar unique. It includes Gibraltar’s sovereignty, British nationality and values, English language, ability to withdraw from any Gibexit ‘deal’, connections with the British Parliament and Government, a British Governor, its own reformed Parliament with greater devolution, public institutions, laws, governmental (as improved), legal and court systems, a police force, an education system and UK, and professional accreditation.

All of which must be based on the British model, and so much more that makes Gibraltar distinctive and separate, whilst not undermining aspirations for greater self-determination.





