GSLP LIBS To Deliver New Travel Insurance Solution For Elderly And Those With Pre-Existing Conditions

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2023 .

A statement from the GSLP LIBS follows below:

The GSLP Liberals have announced that, if re-elected, they will deliver a solution in respect of travel insurance for Gibraltarians with pre-existing medical conditions who are unable to obtain insurance for these purposes, or those who simply cannot afford the cost of the premiums they are called upon to pay since the end of the Withdrawal period in 2022.

Since Gibraltar’s departure from the EU, Gibraltarians have no longer been covered by the E-111 programme which provided emergency healthcare throughout the EU. The effect of this for many of our citizens, especially amongst the elderly and infirm, has been to curb the ability of those affected to travel abroad – whether across the border to Spain, or further afield on longer breaks.

Fabian Picardo K.C., Leader of the GSLP Liberal Alliance, said that: “We know that this is a real issue of genuine and painful impact on our elderly and infirm. Before we let the EU, all our citizens who were well enough to travel but that had any long-term conditions or, quite simply, an apprehension about their potential frailty, had the comfort of knowing that whenever they crossed the border into Spain, whether for regular trips for short periods or on longer trips away, their healthcare needs would be covered by the E-111 programme. Since our departure, those same citizens have either had to take out specific travel insurance endorsed for their pre-existing conditions, paying significant premiums, or, more likely, for those unable to afford them, they have simply had to give up on travel altogether or assumed a real risk by traveling without such cover. We will provide a solution for them.”

Nigel Feetham, K.C, known as the father of insurance in Gibraltar by virtue of his leadership in the local insurance industry, added that “we believe that we can address this very difficult situation by creating our own solution. In the last few weeks I have been indicating that, as Minister for Financial Services, if we are elected on 12 October, I will work to set up a captive insurance product by and for the People of Gibraltar. I understand that, for the bulk of the electorate, the technical language of the insurance industry might not be immediately understood, but what this is, in effect, is an insurance vehicle that would be able to provide healthcare coverage to Gibraltarians who are otherwise unable to obtain this, including those with pre-existing conditions. I hear too many examples of elderly citizens who, despite latent or underlying medical conditions, are in good health and want to travel but find they are confined to Gibraltar because insurance is either not available to them, or just prohibitively expensive. That is simply not on, and I will work with the providers in the insurance industry locally to create and deliver a solution, however innovative or revolutionary, that addresses this real need in the community. We will work to deliver this solution.”

Finally, Joseph Garcia, Leader of the Liberal Party said that: “One other possibility we’re looking at, independently of the excellent initiative I am sure Nigel will deliver on, is that, in the event of securing a safe and secure deal on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU, the UK may be able to agree to provide worldwide healthcare coverage to all Gibraltarians as part of peripheral arrangements we are discussing with them. Either way, it is an issue that we are dedicating our minds and our efforts to, as we do not consider this something we just have to accept for Gibraltar as a fact of life in a post-Brexit world.”

Fabian Picardo added: “We have not come this far to ONLY come this far. We have spent 12 years revolutionising education, health, and housing. We have ba`led for the last 7 to keep Gibraltar Safe from challenge aTer challenge. We have fought in the pandemic Parliament to keep all those we could, safe.

We are applying ourselves to finding solutions to our challenges, to ensure that Gibraltar forever continues to be a model of a modern, vibrant, and thriving community. We are the team of experience, continuity, and change. Whatever we are called upon to do, we get the job done. Now Gibraltar will hopefully do its job, to vote for all 10 excellent GSLP Liberal candidates and Keep Gibraltar Safe. In doing so, we will also provide this solution for the issues being faced by so many of our older citizens.”





