TSN Barristers and Solicitors Statement On Legal Fees

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2023 .

TSN Barristers & Solicitors have released the following statement this evening following a live GBC TV debate:

“The suggestion by Dr Joseph Garcia in a live television debate on Monday 9 October 2023 that TSN Barristers & Solicitors has been paid £21,000,000 in legal fees by Government is incorrect and grossly inaccurate.

“TSN has not been paid anything like the figure quote by Dr Garcia, nor is this figure reflected in the Government’s own published statistics.”