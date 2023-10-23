Chief Minister Visits Government Departments

Written by YGTV Team on 23 October 2023 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has this week started visiting the Government Departments that fall under his Ministerial Portfolio.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister visited the Civil Status and Registration Office (CSRO), the Information Technology and Logistics Department (ITLD) and the Treasury Department. The Chief Minister will continue to visit all other Government Departments, along with their respective Ministers, in the coming weeks.

Additionally, this year, and for the first time since he was elected as Chief Minister, Mr Picardo has chosen not to attend Gibraltar Day in London events due to family reasons. Instead, The Chief Minister has taken the opportunity to focus on domestic matters and visit the Government Departments which are his area of Ministerial Responsibility and bed in those of the new Ministers who are not travelling.

Fabian Picardo said: “Visiting these government departments has been a valuable experience which I have thoroughly enjoyed. It allows me to experience first hand the hard work and effort deployed by our magnificent civil servants and assist in identifying areas we need to further improve in the resources we make available to them and the offices in which we ask them to deliver for the public. I look forward to continuing these visits throughout the departments that are my responsibility and then through all departments in the Public Sector and meeting the staff who work tirelessly all year round and are the backbone of the Civil and Public Service”.