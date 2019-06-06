Ministry of Equality Organises Disability Symposium

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2019 .

The Ministry of Equality organised a very successful Disability Symposium aimed at the private sector.

The event was part of the Ministry’s “Equality Means Business” initiative and its aim was to raise awareness of disabilities and to promote inclusion within the business sector. Its underlying message being that being inclusive makes good business sense.

A large cross section of the local business community were represented with over 60 people attending the event. A good number of those attending were directors and senior managers from their respective businesses.

The Symposium was opened by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, who introduced guest speakers as key stakeholders on disability inclusions policies and reminded the symposium that people with disabilities form part of our community and it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that they are also included. The guest speakers Mr Benjamin Borastero and Ms Maite Facio Beanland explained their personal perspective as people with disabilities in Gibraltar.

The keynote speakers then delivered their presentations on the different aspects of disability equality and inclusion.

The keynote speakers were:

Gillian Guzman, QC (Hassans) who explained the legislative framework and the duties and responsibilities in law.

Ian Streets (About Access, UK) who offered advice on the practical implementation of the accessible building rules and highlighted the different adaptations that can be made to and within a premises and how certain services can be delivered in different ways.

Colin Smith (CAS (Care and Support), UK) who explained learning disabilities and provided guidance specifically on how to interact with people with learning disabilities.

Jason Belilo (Ministry of Equality) provided an introduction to appropriate disability language and etiquette and also gave details on the new Disability Information Card initiative from the Ministry of Equality.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very pleased at the turnout at this event, the first of this nature in Gibraltar, and the level of engagement and discussion that it has generated, there has been a great response from the business community. We cannot have diversity without inclusion and it is very encouraging to see the genuine interest by the business sector and their desire to learn about how to improve their businesses to better cater to both of clients who may have disabilities. We are very fortunate to have top experts in their respective fields to form part of our symposium and offer their guidance and knowledge. I would like to, in particular, also thank our guest speakers for so frankly setting the scene and explain what it is like to live with a disability in Gibraltar. In Mr Borastero’s words “I do not consider myself to be disabled, but rather I consider myself to be disabled by other people’s attitudes, just change your attitude, it’s really that simple.

“I would like to convey my gratitude to everyone involved in engaging in thoughts and debate during the Symposium and to the Ministry for Equality for their seamless organisation of this important event.”