ESG Concerned By Seagull Droppings On New Harbour Solar Panels

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2019 .

The ESG says it has noted the build up of seagull droppings on the solar panels on New Harbours Roof.

They say the area has always been a resting place for the birds prior to the installation of the panels.

A spokesperson from the ESG said: “With the real potential this has of reducing solar capture, and of damaging the infrastructure, the group would like to know what systems have been put in place by the company to manage this situation during the dry season and seagull breeding time. Other areas in Gibraltar have benefitted from the use of falcon kites and perhaps this and other deterrents could be looked at? "