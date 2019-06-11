The Voice of Young People Meet Chief Minister

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2019 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, recently welcomed members of the Voice of Young People (VYP) to No 6 Convent Place for a tour of the facilities and a discussion on the work the group has been involved in during the last 12 months.

The Minister was presented with the young person’s local directory, a resource which was launched earlier this year and highlights the services available to young people in our community. VYP members informed the Chief Minister of their current project, which is the creation of an educational video highlighting the causes and effects of bullying as well as the support services that will be available. The group were keen to learn about the new counsellors who will be employed at schools as they feel this will be an effective support mechanism for pupils experiencing this type of issue.

VYP members have extended an invite to the Chief Minister to meet with them in September at their weekly Monday evening at the Youth Centre.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.