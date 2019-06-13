Pro Life Movement Welcomes Statement From Faith Leaders Opposing “Radical Abortion Bill”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 June 2019 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement (GPLM) has welcomed the statement issued by representatives of various faith communities in Gibraltar which calls on MPs to reject the proposed abortion Bill.

Commenting on the statement, chairperson of GPLM Karenza Morillo said:

“We know that the cause of life and the commitment to the protection of the most vulnerable among us – unborn babies – is a cause shared by people of all faiths and none. We are delighted to see this statement issued by our faith leaders and commend them on being proactive on this fundamental issue.

“It is also very clear from the massive numbers that turned out to the Stand Up For Life Rally in Casemates Square last Monday that there is huge opposition to the abortion Bill being considered by Parliament.

“There is no question that the people of Gibraltar will be looking closely at the actions of MPs when it comes to voting on the question and will exercise their votes in the next election accordingly.”

She urged the people of Gibraltar to make their views known to our MPs by visiting www.chooselife.gi and pledging to vote to pro-life candidates in the next election.

“This is the most fundamental issue that Parliament will ever vote on. It’s essential that we all make our voices heard”, Ms. Morillo concluded.