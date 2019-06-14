Local Support Groups Welcome Special Educational Needs Budget Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2019 .

Local support groups have welcomed the announcement in the budget by Minister John Cortes, that all new schools will have enhanced provision and resourcing to support pupils with Special Educational Needs.

The local support groups who welcome this announcement and have issued this joint press release are the following:

ADHD Gibraltar

Autism Support Gibraltar

Down Syndrome Support Group Gibraltar

Gibraltar Disability Society

Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group

A spokesperson said: "The most important aspect of the announcement by the Minister is that from September 2019 all the Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCOs) in all the schools will have a full time post as SENCO. This will enable them to concentrate all their attention on the provision of special needs education as required in their respective schools. All pupils need to have a clear plan for their educational development, but for these pupils their need is all the greater, so to have dedicated full time coordinators in every school will make a real difference to the way these pupils attain knowledge, improve their skills and fulfill their true potential."