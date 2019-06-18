Chief Minister To Open 'Our Sporting Heroes' Exhibition

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Chronicle are jointly organising a major exhibition celebrating Gibraltar’s participation in the NatWest International Island Games over the past three decades.

‘Our Sporting Heroes’ will be opened by The Chief Minister, the Fabian Picardo on Tuesday 18th June 2019.

The exhibition will showcase photographs and sporting memorabilia from the period spanning 1985 to 2017, recording the highs and lows of our athletes over 32 years of participation in this international event.

As part of the exhibition, GCS will be organising public tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12pm from Tuesday 25th June until Thursday 11th July 2019. To book your place please contact the GCS Development Unit on 20043709 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The exhibition will be held from the Wednesday 19th June 2019 to Saturday 13th July 2019 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries, Casemates Square





