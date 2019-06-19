Minister Isola Meets With CEO Of Huobi

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2019 .

Minister Albert Isola yesterday met with Leon Li, the Founder and CEO of Huobi Group during his visit to Beijing.

Huobi Group was established in 2013 and is today one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges and has a growing presence in Gibraltar.

In 2018 Huobi Gibraltar received its DLT Providers licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Minister Isola said: “We value and welcome Huobi’s decision to establish an operation in Gibraltar and our meeting with Leon Li and the senior management team at Huobi Group was all about understanding Huobi’s strategy for the next 24 months and to discuss how Gi- braltar can support and facilitate this fast-growing international business”

“During a very open and productive meeting we agreed a number of new initiatives between the Government of Gibraltar and Huobi and we will be shortly announc- ing further details on the areas of future co-operation covered in a Memorandum of Under- standing we agreed at the meeting.”





