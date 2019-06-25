Kyle Walkley Promoted To Lieutenant Commander

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2019 .

A change of Command has taken place within the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron as Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Tom Loxton has handed over to Lt Cdr Kyle Walkley.

Lt Cdr Walkley said: “I have been hugely privileged over the past 12 months to command HMS Scimtar here in Gibraltar and I am now lucky enough to step up to take charge of the Squadron. Gibraltar is a very special place and it has been a great environment in which to climb the steep learning curve associated with my first command. I look forward to continuing to deliver on operations on the water in the coming months.”

Lt Cdr Loxton will return to the UK to complete the Principal Warfare Officer course at HMS Collingwood near Portsmouth. He said: “I have hugely enjoyed my two years out here in Gibraltar, delivering on operations every single day. It has been without doubt the most professionally satisfying job in my career so far and I look forward to coming back to Gibraltar many times in my future career in the Royal Navy.”





