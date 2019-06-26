Lance Corporal Liam Conroy Awarded Mayor’s Silver Award For lifesaving

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2019 .

In a ceremony at City Hall, last week, Lance Corporal Liam Conroy of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment was awarded the Mayor’s Silver Award for lifesaving.

The award recognises Liam’s actions in August last year, which resulted in a fellow soldier’s life being saved.

Between November 2017 and April 2019 the Royal Gibraltar Regiment had a platoon of 29 soldiers deployed to Bahrain providing security of the new UK permanent military base. The base is designed to support the operation of bigger ships in the Persia Gulf between Saudi Arabia and Iran, including the new aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

While guarding the new facility a soldier collapsed with a life-threatening condition. Liam, who was on duty as the guard commander, acted quickly to coordinate a medical response that delivered first aid and evacuated the casualty, at the same time as ensuring that the security of the facility was maintained.

The Mayor, John Gonçalves, presented the award and commended Liam’s courage and professionalism.

Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel David King, added: ‘I am very proud of Corporal Conroy’s actions, but I am not at all surprised. The ability to think quickly and clearly under life-threatening pressure is precisely what the Barbarians expect of our junior leaders and Liam rose to the occasion as required."

Liam’s family was at the ceremony. His father, Peter, said: "I did 22 years in the Regiment and I’m so proud that my sons have followed – they make me proud every day. For Liam to be recognised like this means the world to me."

Having returned from Bahrain in April, Liam is now dedicating his time to training as he will be representing Gibraltar in the Island Games, competing in Judo with three other soldiers including his brother, Darrell.