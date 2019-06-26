Minister Bossano Holds Meetings In Havana, London And Geneva

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2019 .

Minister Bossano on his recent visit to Cuba held meetings in Havana with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and with Minister for Foreign Trade and Investment and Co-President of Cuba Initiative Rodrigo Malmierca.

Together with other delegation members he also participated in discussions on the opportunities for Trade and Investment in Cuba as a result of recent constitutional changes which have increased the opportunities for private sector and joint venture initiatives.

Minister Bossano will be travelling on Wednesday this week to London to attend a presentation at the Foreign Office by Professor Dame Jane Francis currently the Director of the British Antarctic Survey. Professor Francis will be talking on the problems of the melting ice caps and the effect on the Planet’s environment.

The lecture event is for members of the Order of St Michael and St George.

On Thursday Minister Bossano will be travelling to Geneva to participate in the 30th anniversary of the annual meeting of Crans Montana Forum having attended the launch of the Forum initially.

Minister Bossano will return to Gibraltar on Saturday.





