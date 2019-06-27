Gibtelecom Announces 'MyGibtelecom' App And Web Portal

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2019 .

Gibtelecom has today launched its new “MyGibtelecom” mobile app and web portal, giving users better control and visibility over their account usage.

A statement from Gibtelecom follows below:

MyGibtelecom was launched this week and allows customers to track all the services under their Gibtelecom account. The portal and app give users the ability to view and pay bills; view historical payment information; check their mobile data consumption, SMS and call minutes usage; and top-up their Gibtelecom Reload prepaid service, as well as bundles and bolt-ons. Customers will also be able to purchase new fixed line, internet and mobile products; change their active plans; and report service faults. Multiple users can also be added to their accounts.

MyGibtelecom is available immediately from the Android and iOS app stores for all Gibtelecom customers. To use MyGibtelecom, customers must first access the portal at my.gibtele.com and register for the service by providing their Gibtelecom account number and a recent bill number, both which are found on their Gibtelecom monthly invoice. Reload users need to visit the Gibtelecom Customer Services Centre at 15/21 John Mackintosh Square or call 20052200 to set the service up. All customers must first complete this registration process before using the app.

Adrian Ochello, Gibtelecom Head of Marketing, said that “We are continuously on the look out for ways in which to provide our customers with the tools with which to enrich their experience and to help them track and take control of their digital lives. With this in mind, I am delighted to unveil the MyGibtelecom app and web portal, as these will allow our customers to do exactly that – helping them keep up to date with their Gibtelecom products and services in a user-friendly, convenient, and simple way. If any customer needs any help in going through the registration process, then please pop-in to our Customer Services Centre at John Mackintosh Square or call our main number on 20052200.”