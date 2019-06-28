Rock Lodge Officially Opens Following Refurbishment

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2019 .

The Chief Minister officially inaugurated Rock Lodge, ex Brownie Hut, earlier this week in the presence of the Governor, Lt. General Edward Davis, Minister Steven Linares and the Minister for Equality and Guiding Ambassador, Samantha Sacramento.

The premises have undergone a major refurbishment fully supported by the Government. The brand new facilities are now open for the local Girl Guiding fraternity to enjoy.

The new premises are fully accessible so that they can welcome guests with disabilities.

The project was lead by Valerie Makey, former Girl Guide’s Commissioner, and Project Managed by Michael Pizzarello from the Government’s Technical Services Department, and Architect Dennis Mosquera from Mosquera Architects.

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares said: “It is an honour for me as the Minister for Youth to have been able to deliver this project to the Girl Guides family and the community at large. After this much-needed refurbishment, it will no doubt be enjoyed by many. I would publicly like to thank the team at HMGoG’s Technical Services Department, AKS, Comofco and contactors GJBS for their outstanding workmanship. Without them all and their continued support these new facilities would have not been possible”.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento said: “These beautifully renovated premises will no doubt enhance the Guiding movement locally and will enable them to also welcome guests from abroad. It was as important for the Guides as it was it for us that these premises be welcoming for everyone by being inclusive of people who have disabilities. We have worked together very hard to ensure that we did so within the challenges and constraints of the location. It was real pleasure for the Ministry of Equality and I to work with the project team led by Valarie Makey to ensure that our vision of inclusion was achieved, and I wish to thank everyone involved in making this a reality”.





