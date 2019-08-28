Start Of The Academic Year 2019/20

The Government says all schools will open for school staff on Friday 30th August. Staff will be advised of arrangements via their internal communication channels.

The following schools will open for pupils on Monday 2nd September 2019:

Hebrew School

Notre Dame

St Bernard’s Lower Primary

St Bernard’s Upper Primary

St Martin’s

St Mary’s

St Paul’s

St Joseph’s Lower Primary

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

Schools which have separate school joining days for different year groups will contact parents directly in the usual manner.

The following schools will open for pupils on Wednesday 11th September:

Bishop Fitzgerald at their new, temporary location at the old St Anne’s School

Governor’s Meadow at their new, temporary location at the old Bayside School

St Anne’s School at its new site next to Notre Dame at Laguna Estate

Westside Comprehensive School at its new premises at Waterport

Bayside Comprehensive School at its new premises at Waterport

The Gibraltar College will open for all pupils on Thursday 12th September at its current location at Line Wall.

