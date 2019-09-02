The Gibraltar Tourist Board At Birdfair UK

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board be exhibited at Birdfair UK at Rutland Water in East Anglia, from 16th-18th August 2019.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Birdfair UK brings together a whole range of products from the birdwatching industry, whilst at the same time supporting global bird and wildlife conservation.

The event was very well attended and supported by many organisations selling the latest products and holidays from wildlife specialists. There was also a schedule of events and lectures lead by well- known birding celebrities.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board was joined on the stand by representatives from the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society.

Gilbert Licudi, Minister for Tourism said: “Gibraltar is unique in many ways and we are at one of the most important birdwatching locations in the world. Niche markets are important and our presence at Birdfair is very well received. The work done by the GONHS and our colleagues in the Ministry of the Environment is to be applauded, as they help to develop our products in this market.”

www.birdfair.org.uk