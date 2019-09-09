Bella Ochello Wins Miss Cover Girl 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2019 .

Bella Ochello is the new Miss Cover Girl 2019.

The five judges were Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños, Mrs Gibraltar 2019 Grace Baker, Miss Teen Gibraltar 2019 Shania Ballester, Mrs Europe 2018 Davinia Baglietto and Mrs Gibraltar 2016 Rachel Martinez.

Giovanca Azfan presented the event which consisted of five different sections: Opening Number, Miss Individuality , Miss Creative, Miss Catwalk and Miss elegance.

A spokesperson said: "Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially Daniela Morillo and Saray Nuñez for helping with rehersals since day one, it was again another sold out show with great feedback from the public."