Government Says GSD Were Already Briefed On Yellowhammer Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2019 .

The Government has issued a statement on the recent publication of the Yellowhammer report claiming the GSD have already been briefed.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government notes that statement today by the GSD on the publication by the UK officially of the Yellowhammer reports leaked to the Sunday Times some weeks ago.

The Government therefore now repeats its statement in respect of those leaked documents. The Gibraltar element of the Yellowhammer document was - and is - completely out of date.

All matters raised in it have been advanced and addressed since long before the 2nd August. We continue to work with UK and EU colleagues (including Spain) working on issues which may arise.

Updated Yellowhammer reports should reflect that when they are either published or leaked.

The GSD have already been widely briefed on progress in respect of those issues.

Gibraltar is ready for a no-deal Brexit, but a no-deal Brexit is not a good deal for Gibraltar. The best deal for Gibraltar is for us to remain in the European Union.