Garcia Calls For Revocation Of Article 50

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2019 .

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, has stated the United Kingdom should revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union.

He was speaking in Bournemouth during a Brexit session at the conference of the UK Liberal Democrats.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Dr Garcia was part of a panel discussion entitled “Brexit today - Update from Gibraltar, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland”. This placed Gibraltar at the centre of the Brexit debate together with the Devolved Administrations.

The session was chaired by Brexit Spokesman Tom Brake MP and included the Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems Jane Dodds MP, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP from Scotland and Lord Alderdice from the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland and a Member of the House of Lords.

Dr Garcia explained the impact that Brexit would have on ordinary citizens and outlined some of the work that Gibraltar has done to prepare for a possible No Deal Brexit. Leaving the club means means that life would be very different and that there would be an impact on ordinary citizens both in the UK and in Gibraltar. He reminded those present of the new conditions relating to passports, identity cards, health cards and driving licences as examples of changes to come in the event of E.U. departure.

“Many of those who voted to leave probably had no idea of these consequences,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister welcomed the fact that Liberal Democrat policy was now to revoke and to remain following a vote minutes earlier. “The best deal for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar is to remain in the European Union,” he said.