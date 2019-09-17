Kerry Blight Appointed New GFSC CEO

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2019 .

The Minister with responsibility for Financial Services, Albert Isola has today confirmed that last Thursday 12th September he granted his approval to the appointment of Mr. Kerry Blight as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). Some 44 applications were received for the position.

Mr. Blight is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Board of the GFSC having previously served as the Regional Director of RBSI/Natwest from 2002 to 2009 and subsequently the CEO of Credit Suisse Gibraltar from 2010 to 2016. Mr. Blight is also a former Chairman of the Gibraltar Finance Centre Council and a highly regarded professional in the financial services community.

Minister Isola commented: “Kerry is a fabulous addition to the GFSC bringing his many years of senior commercial experience to the organization. He has also worked closely with the GFSC for the past year as a member of the Board and fully understands the challenge before him. I have every confidence Kerry will be an excellent CEO and that his appointment will be widely welcomed by the sector. I wish him every success in this important position.”