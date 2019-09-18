Chefs Join Line-Up For Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Ching He Huang and Jeremy Lee have been announced as the Chefs who will prepare this year's Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival's opening and closing dinners.

For a second time, in association with the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, The Oxford Cultural Collective is proud to present the opening and closing dinners of the 7th Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

The opening dinner will be prepared by Jeremy Lee alongside the team at the Caleta Hotel. Jeremy Lee joined Sam & Eddie Hart at Quo Vadis in Soho in early 2012, becoming Chef Proprietor of this venerable restaurant. Jeremy had previously manned the stoves of Blueprint Café on the first floor of the Design Museum, which Sir Terence Conran created on the south bank of the River Thames near Tower Bridge. This singular cook has worked with such distinguished restaurateurs as Simon Hopkinson and Alastair Little, with whom he has played a considerable part in the great resurgence in British cooking.

Jeremy, originally from Dundee, Scotland, came from a family where home cooking of a high order was daily fare. His parents and grandmother taught him the mysteries of finding good produce through good shopping. Having been brought up thus, Jeremy applies this to the menus at Quo Vadis, where the cooking is bright, fresh, light and quintessentially British in a manner most modern.

His menus change daily, reflecting the seasons and are full of his favourite things, using produce expertly sourced from his enviable list of suppliers. Jay Rayner described him as a “rare phenomena in the London food world; a chap everyone agrees is a good thing.”

In 2012 Jeremy and Quo Vadis won the Catey for Best Restaurant Menu of the Year and in 2013 they won the Tatler Award for Best kitchen. He writes for numerous newspapers and periodicals including a weekly pudding column in Guardian Cook and has appeared on television in The Great British Menu and Could You Eat an Elephant?, for Channel 4.

The closing dinner will be prepared by Ching He Huang alongside the team at the Sunborn Gibraltar.

Ching is an International Emmy nominated TV chef & cookery author who has become an ambassador of Chinese cooking around the world. Born in Taiwan, raised in South Africa and U.K., cookery was a vital connection between Ching and her Chinese heritage.

Ching’s approach to cookery stems from the traditional cooking and lifestyles of her farming community grandparents in Southern Taiwan, and these are her major food influences.

Her creative food ethos is to use fresh, organic and ethically sourced ingredients to create modern dishes with Chinese heritage, fusing tradition and innovation. Ching strives to bridge cultural understanding through food, making Chinese cooking accessible, healthy and nutritious, appealing to both the East and West.

Ching has demonstrated she is the go-to expert for Chinese cuisine. Her career in the media as a TV chef and author has spanned the last decade, transforming people’s perceptions of Chinese food over this time by keeping it fresh, popular and engaged. She works tirelessly to promote Chinese cuisine through her TV shows, books, wok range and involvement in many high profile campaigns and causes.

Ching’s dynamic approach to modern Chinese food is evident in her immensely popular TV work. Many of her shows are sold, distributed and broadcast around the world.

Ching is also an award winning cookery author, having published eight best-selling cookbooks to date. Her new cook book, Wok On, is being published in September 2019.

Both Chefs will also prepare two lunch events for the Festival, with details of this to be announced shortly.

