GDP Bids Farewell To Colleague

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police recently bade farewell to one of their civilian colleagues, Katrina Edmonds Busto, who will be studying at the Gibraltar University to become a teacher.

Ms Katrina Edmonds Busto joined the MOD family in September 2007 when she started work in the Met Office. After 10 years she then decided to try pastures new and joined the GDP in January 2017.



Katrina has now enrolled in the Gibraltar University, where she will study for one year on a Post Graduate Course in Education, in order to qualify as a teacher.



Fellow colleagues from the GDP got together to wish Katrina all the very best. They are confident that she will do well in her new career and will be an excellent teacher. She will be sadly missed.