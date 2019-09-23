Unite Urges GHA To Accept Outcome Of Tribunal And “Deal With The Issues”

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2019 .

Unite has called upon the GHA to “accept the outcome and deal with the issues” after it emerged that the GHA’s legal representatives have issued a protective appeal against what the union describes as the “landmark bullying at work” employment tribunal judgment last month.

The judgment, which found that the GHA was in breach of the bullying at work act, could be appealed up to 28 days following the judgment being handed down. Whilst it is conceivable that the appeal could be withdrawn following further legal advice, the union have described this move by the GHA as a massive “own goal”.

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “This represents a massive own goal for the GHA, instead of accepting the judgment of the employment tribunal and addressing the obvious cultural issues within the organisation that the outcome exposed, the employer have instead decided to waste more public money on the exploration of an appeal. Instead of putting the two claimants and our members through further anxiety of this appeal, the GHA should be demonstrating their duty of care to those that have been subjected to bullying behaviours.”

“The appeal can only be on a point of law, therefore the GHA will have to accept the findings of the employment tribunal, but will argue that those findings of bullying at work are not sufficient to meet the test for a successful legal claim under the legislation. This is a move designed to save face for the organisation, with little regard for those that have been subjected to inappropriate behaviours and by taking this step they have brought the organisation into greater disrepute. I call upon the GHA to withdraw the appeal and address the issues that the judgment raises. If the GHA continues with the appeal, the full resources of the union will be deployed to fight the appeal and we are confident that the original judgment will be upheld.”