Royal Gibraltar Regiment To Conduct Training Exercise

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2019 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) will be conducting a training exercise on the 25th - 26th September and 2nd October in the Upper Rock area and around Western Beach, Rosia Bay, Europa Road and Buffadero Training Area.

On 25 September and 2nd October, 30-35 RG soldiers will be patrolling the Upper Rock area in full uniform with weapons.

On 26 September 30-35 RG soldiers will move from Western Beach, supported by the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS), to Rosia Bay.

Exercising troops will then patrol into Buffadero Training Area via Europa Road. The soldiers will be in full uniform with weapons. Firing will only be conducted on the Buffadero Training Area.