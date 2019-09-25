Gibraltar NASUWT Release 2019 Election Wish List
Teacher’s Union NASUWT has released its wish list for the upcoming elections, which includes requests for monthly meetings with the three unions and the Chief Minister, a review of all school buildings and clearly defined roles and responsibilities within Schools.
NASUWT has several requests divided into three sections;
- Working relationship with Government
- Operational
- Provision
The Union has requested a review, modification and creation of a future plan for Department of Education, an advisory/steering committee on all curriculum matters, essential qualifications for all senior posts/job descriptions, a review of human resources organizational structures and a clear definition of all posts.
The group has also asked for Education to be ‘taken out’ of the party-political scene and an Education Act to enshrine important educational aspects.
In regards to the schools, NASUWT has requested further on going and structured building maintenance programmes, a review of classroom temperatures, equitably and adequately resourced schools and a functional IT provision, support and maintenance programme.
The union has called for a review of the current curriculum, the addition of a vocational educational plan and academic as well as vocational courses to be available to all students with further requests for Computing to be made into a Core Subject.
A statement from Gibraltar NASUWT follows below:
Working relationship with Government
• Monthly meetings with three unions and Chief Minister.
• Monthly meetings of the Social Partnership Forum.
• Clear Policy on Claims submitted to Government.
Operational
Department of Education
• Review, modify and create a future plan for Dept of Ed (Advisory committee formed of all stakeholders plus outside agency to produce a report).
• Form operational structures and procedures.
• Formalise all aspects of Education through: Green/White paper; Education Act; Education (National Curriculum) Regulations; Policies
• Advisory/steering committees on all curriculum matters.
• Establish communication and consultation processes.
• Review human resources organizational structures and clearly define all posts.
• Ensure adequate numbers of support staff are available across schools and enable them to have access to a structured training programme.
• Weekly meetings between Department of Education and Union.
Recruitment & Selection
• CPD Policy
• Succession planning
• Essential qualifications for all senior posts/job descriptions
• Recruitment and selection policy
• Acting Policy
Provision
Political
• Education to be ‘taken out’ of the party-political arena. National EducationalPlan?
• Cross-party standing/select committees to provide the steer for educational reform
• Education Act to enshrine important educational aspects
School Buildings, Resources, IT provision
• Review of all school buildings
• Ongoing and structured building maintenance programme
• Classroom temperatures
• Equitably and adequately resourced schools
• Functional IT provision, support and maintenance
Curriculum
• Review current practice
• Explore world-wide practice in educational excellence
• Education (National Curriculum) Regulations
• Vocational education plan.
• Academic as well as vocational courses to be available to all students.
• Identify which courses are most suited for Gibraltar’s needs.
Computing
• Recognising the importance of this subject in Gibraltar’s education system by making the subject a Core Subject as had been suggested in the UK;
Accountability, Assessment & Benchmarking
• Compare Gibraltar against similar jurisdictions.
• Accountability policy.
• Review current examinations
• Assessment policy
School Leadership – a Key Factor in School Improvement
• Succession planning
• Qualifications for the job (National College for School Leadership-NCSL)
• Professional support and induction
• Clearly defined roles and responsibilities
• Distributed leadership within the school
Health and Safety
• Work to a Health and Safety Policy
• School and subject leaders to receive training with particular emphasis on Risk Assessment
• School Safety Committees to be constituted and meet regularly.
• Employment of a health and Safety Officer for the Department of Education.
• Introduce basic Health and Safety Awareness Training for all staff.
• Development of an Occupational Health and Safety culture in our schools.