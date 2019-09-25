Gibraltar NASUWT Release 2019 Election Wish List

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2019 .

Teacher’s Union NASUWT has released its wish list for the upcoming elections, which includes requests for monthly meetings with the three unions and the Chief Minister, a review of all school buildings and clearly defined roles and responsibilities within Schools.

NASUWT has several requests divided into three sections;

Working relationship with Government Operational Provision

The Union has requested a review, modification and creation of a future plan for Department of Education, an advisory/steering committee on all curriculum matters, essential qualifications for all senior posts/job descriptions, a review of human resources organizational structures and a clear definition of all posts.

The group has also asked for Education to be ‘taken out’ of the party-political scene and an Education Act to enshrine important educational aspects.

In regards to the schools, NASUWT has requested further on going and structured building maintenance programmes, a review of classroom temperatures, equitably and adequately resourced schools and a functional IT provision, support and maintenance programme.

The union has called for a review of the current curriculum, the addition of a vocational educational plan and academic as well as vocational courses to be available to all students with further requests for Computing to be made into a Core Subject.

A statement from Gibraltar NASUWT follows below:

Working relationship with Government

• Monthly meetings with three unions and Chief Minister.

• Monthly meetings of the Social Partnership Forum.

• Clear Policy on Claims submitted to Government.

Operational

Department of Education

• Review, modify and create a future plan for Dept of Ed (Advisory committee formed of all stakeholders plus outside agency to produce a report).

• Form operational structures and procedures.

• Formalise all aspects of Education through: Green/White paper; Education Act; Education (National Curriculum) Regulations; Policies

• Advisory/steering committees on all curriculum matters.

• Establish communication and consultation processes.

• Review human resources organizational structures and clearly define all posts.

• Ensure adequate numbers of support staff are available across schools and enable them to have access to a structured training programme.

• Weekly meetings between Department of Education and Union.

Recruitment & Selection

• CPD Policy

• Succession planning

• Essential qualifications for all senior posts/job descriptions

• Recruitment and selection policy

• Acting Policy

Provision

Political

• Education to be ‘taken out’ of the party-political arena. National EducationalPlan?

• Cross-party standing/select committees to provide the steer for educational reform

• Education Act to enshrine important educational aspects

School Buildings, Resources, IT provision

• Review of all school buildings

• Ongoing and structured building maintenance programme

• Classroom temperatures

• Equitably and adequately resourced schools

• Functional IT provision, support and maintenance

Curriculum

• Review current practice

• Explore world-wide practice in educational excellence

• Education (National Curriculum) Regulations

• Vocational education plan.

• Academic as well as vocational courses to be available to all students.

• Identify which courses are most suited for Gibraltar’s needs.

Computing

• Recognising the importance of this subject in Gibraltar’s education system by making the subject a Core Subject as had been suggested in the UK;

Accountability, Assessment & Benchmarking

• Compare Gibraltar against similar jurisdictions.

• Accountability policy.

• Review current examinations

• Assessment policy

School Leadership – a Key Factor in School Improvement

• Succession planning

• Qualifications for the job (National College for School Leadership-NCSL)

• Professional support and induction

• Clearly defined roles and responsibilities

• Distributed leadership within the school

Health and Safety

• Work to a Health and Safety Policy

• School and subject leaders to receive training with particular emphasis on Risk Assessment

• School Safety Committees to be constituted and meet regularly.

• Employment of a health and Safety Officer for the Department of Education.

• Introduce basic Health and Safety Awareness Training for all staff.

• Development of an Occupational Health and Safety culture in our schools.