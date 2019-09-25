RAF Gibraltar Personnel Receive NVQ Certificates

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2019 .

Last Friday four vehicle technicians from Royal Air Force Gibraltar attended a ceremony where they were awarded their level 3 NVQ certificates by Minister Joe Bossano.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The four technicians work in the vehicle servicing section at RAF Gibraltar where they are responsible for maintaining a multitude of standard and specialist vehicles, ranging from motor cars and vans, to runway sweepers and aircraft freight carrying vehicles.

Their contribution to the RAF Gibraltar mission is absolutely key to ensuring the Gibraltar airfield remains open and operates safely, not least because these highly qualified individuals maintain the fleet of runway sweepers which are used to ensure the unique Gibraltar runway crossing is kept free from foreign object debris (FOD) which is dangerous to aircraft.

The Honourable Sir Joseph Bossano praised all those present for their hard work and dedication in achieving an extremely worthwhile and valued certificate. Kyle Nicholson, William Machin and Daniel Barrett received NVQ Level 3 in Engineering Maintenance and Thomas Mercer received NVQ Level 3 in Assessing Competence in the Work Environment.

Squadron Leader Andy Climie, Officer Commanding Engineering at RAF Gibraltar, attended the presentation and commented that these awards were the result of lots of hard work behind the scenes for all 4 technicians. In particular, Thomas Mercer’s achievement is noteworthy as he is now a qualified NVQ assessor, able to train and assess all future vehicle technicians within RAF Gibraltar and therefore ensure that their experience and skills get suitable recognition and reward.