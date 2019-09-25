TNP Release Election Wish List
The Nautilus Project (TNP) has released their wish list for the up coming election calling for a Rosia Bay restoration, the removal of biodegradable/compostable plant derived plastic and the protection of Atlantic Blue Fin Tuna.
The group also highlights the need for a boat shuttle service available from the North Mole to all the beaches avoiding traffic congestion/parking issues, recycling bins placed along Main Street, all side streets and backstreets and a revision of Duty on sustainable goods.
A statement from The Nautilus Project (TNP) follows below:
- Rosia Bay Restoration - in keeping with the historical importance and heritage value of the site.
- Rosia Bay Protected Marine Reserve – preservation of endangered species that inhabit this basin.
- Bunkering – implementation of a minimum bunkering distance of vessels from our shore.
- All points on Climate Coalition petition – to urgently address Gibraltar’s Carbon responsibilities in order to meet its declared Climate Emergency Pledge. Action on Pollution / Waste / Energy / Transport & Development.
- No biodegradable/compostable plant derived plastic – scientific evidence does not support the sustainability of these products to date.
- An end to all unnecessary single use plastic – complete transition to sustainable products.
- Sustainable resurfacing of the beach parks – the current rubber material breaks down and ends up in the sea.
- Revision of Duty on sustainable goods – helping local businesses to make an easier switch to eco-friendly products.
- Recycling bins placed along Main Street, all side streets and backstreets – encouraging people to make use of them and not placing their rubbish in the normal bins available which end up in landfill.
- Re-Introduction of sea grasses – local carbon sequestration initiative plus aiding of sea horses habitat.
- Protection of Atlantic Blue Fin Tuna – within the nature protection act - only catch, tag and release.
- Government backed Reverse Vending Scheme – encouraging the reduction of general waste.
- Boat Shuttle Service – available from the North Mole to all the beaches avoiding traffic congestion and parking issues.
- Better Enforcement of the nature protection act at sea
- Deadline for Sewage Treatment Plant – Gibraltar needs this urgently.