TNP Release Election Wish List

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2019 .

The Nautilus Project (TNP) has released their wish list for the up coming election calling for a Rosia Bay restoration, the removal of biodegradable/compostable plant derived plastic and the protection of Atlantic Blue Fin Tuna.

The group also highlights the need for a boat shuttle service available from the North Mole to all the beaches avoiding traffic congestion/parking issues, recycling bins placed along Main Street, all side streets and backstreets and a revision of Duty on sustainable goods.

A statement from The Nautilus Project (TNP) follows below: