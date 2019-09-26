GFSC Prepares For 2019 World Investor Week

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) will take part in World Investor Week (WIW), a global campaign promoted by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) that runs from 30 September to 4 October.

The week-long campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor protection and education.

During WIW, the GFSC will be hosting information stands in a number of locations from 30 September to 2 October between 10:00 & 14:00. GFSC staff will be available to provide information on safe online investing, digital assets and Initial Coin Offerings, as well as re-emphasising the basics of investing. The GFSC will also be publishing an informational video and several infographics throughout the week to raise awareness of the potential risks involved in online investing.

The video and infographics will be posted on the GFSC and MoneyWise social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn page every morning next week.

Information stands will be located at the Piazza on Monday and Tuesday and at the World Trade Centre on Wednesday from 10:00-14:00.