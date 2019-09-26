Gibraltar Honours Board Calls For Honours Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) will meet in October 2019 to consider nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020 and the Gibraltar Award 2020.

A statement follows below:

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday 18th October 2019 on a Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Rear Gate

Reception or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.