No More Shame To Commemorate International Safe Abortion Day At The Piazza

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2019 .

This coming Saturday 28th September, No More Shame (NMS) will be commemorating International Safe Abortion Day at the Piazza as from 10am with a stall raising awareness on the issues that surround abortions worldwide and locally.

A spokesperson for No More Shame said: "25 million Abortions around the world each year are unsafe and 7 million women and girls end up in hospital as a result of unsafe abortion (WHO data 2018). Gibraltar is no different to any other country where abortion is concerned and NMS estimate that approximately 50 women access services yearly in Spain and the UK, without the pre or post support they require. Unsafe abortion is still a serious public health problem, 25 years after governments promised to make them safe. NMS are encouraged by the feedback we have received by the community at large and will continue to raise the issues affecting women in Gibraltar with the aim of ensuring that they have access to the healthcare they deserve as advocated by the WHO. "