Mark Sanchez To Launch New Books At GEMA Gallery This Wednesday

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2019 .

M. G. Sanchez will be launching his two new books; Crossed Lines and Border Control and other Autobiographical Pieces at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion Wednesday 2nd October, at 6pm. The event is free and open to the general public.

Mr Sanchez will be reading some excerpts from the two books during the event.

Local poets Humbert Hernandez and Giordano Durante will also be taking part in the launch.

A spokesperson said: "Crossed Lines is a collection of three interlinked stories. The central piece in the volume is the tale of Paco Colomán Trujillo, a Spanish crossfrontier who ends up falling in love with a Gibraltarian woman. Border Control, by contrast, is a compendium of autobiographical essays dealing with issues as diverse as childhood bullying, the closed-border years, frontier traffic queues, Brexit and travelling through the Spanish heartlands. "