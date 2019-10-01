Over 400 Volunteers Take Part In Clean Up The World

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2019 .

Last Saturday over 400 volunteers took part in the 15th Clean up the World campaign.

Twenty-five separate areas were cleared.

The day also saw support from specialist teams with abseiling, diving and boat access only sites tackled.

Around 12 truck trips were required to remove piles collected by volunteers.

Volunteers were also encouraged to separate waste into recyclable piles and others.

A spokesperson said: "The ESG recognises the value given to the day of action by the teams participating who are always very grateful to be giving something back to the environment. The organisers wish to thank everyone who helped prepare and then launch the day of action. It is a very busy time in preparation for the day and without the CUTW team we wouldn’t be able to do this. Thanks also to our sponsors and a major thanks to all volunteers who did a great job on Saturday."