GGCA Civil And Public Service Survey Reveals Bullying Concerns

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2019 .

The GGCA has recently carried out a survey on the GGCA Civil and Public Service membership with regards mental welfare at work. The survey was primarily focused on how work may potentially affect the mental welfare of employees.

A private entity was appointed to carry out this task in order to maintain the anonymity of the members who participated.

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

A total of 87% of our Civil and Public Service membership participated in the survey of which 42% were male and 58% were female.

Though 35% feel that the departments within the Civil and Public Service are adequately staffed, 65% feel that the departments are not adequately staffed. As a consequence, 50% of Civil and Public servants are suffering from some sort of work related stress, out of which 22% have needed therapy.

12% of participants have been diagnosed with a mental disorder and 72% of this group have found that their work conditions have aggravated their disorder.

80% of the employees feel that there should be a drug free workplace policy in conjunction with the Unions and 83% of this percentage believe that more education on a drugs free program should be implemented and delivered.

A total of 90% of participants mention they have been bullied in the workplace. We feel it is very significant that 47% of the members do not report cases of bullying because they do not have faith in the Managers resolving these kind of issues and 27% have fear of making the situation worse, whilst 10% are scared of the repercussions of reporting such a matter.

The GGCA would like to engage with the Human Resources Manager, the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister (Minister for Industrial relation) to discuss the results of the survey and the measures that can be put in place, in order to improve mental welfare at the work place.