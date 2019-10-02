GGCA Corrects Survey Results

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2019 .

The GGCA would like to inform the public that due to a misprint of the survey results there was a genuine mistake on a percentage provided. The 90% given in the communique was the percentage answer to a follow up question regarding how people had been bullied. Therefore, the actual percentage of people within the Civil and Public Service that declare having been bullied within the service is 41%.

Copies of the misprint will be kept in the GGCA Offices in case anyone would like to verify the genuine error.

To this end, the GGCA would nevertheless like to express that 41% of Civil and Public Servants declaring that they have been bullied in the service are “still quite an alarming figure.”