UK Police Federations Express Support For GPF Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

Two UK-based police federations have expressed their support for the survey undertaken by the Gibraltar Police Federation which revealed widespread concerns about low morale and bullying at the RGP.

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, says:

“Low morale is not something confined to a particular police force and it is something we have had to contend with in England and Wales for many years as government cuts to police numbers have taken their toll.

“Pay, morale and the effects of the job on officers’ mental and physical health are all factors when deciding to leave a force and I applaud the Gibraltar Police Federation’s determination to identify and tackle these issues head-on. Bullying should never be accepted in the workplace and officers must have confidence that there is a fair process for tackling victimisation.

“My colleagues at the Gibraltar Police Federation should be commended for carrying out this survey which highlights the issues their members are facing.”

Nigel Goodband, National Chair of the British Transport Police Federation, says:

“Surveys like this show how important it is that we look after our people. Policing is challenging. Our colleagues put themselves in harm’s way to protect their communities. Officers work long hours, often in difficult circumstances and have to make split-second decisions. In any police force, our people are our most important asset.”