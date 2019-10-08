University To Host Alzheimer’s Lecture

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2019 .

The University of Gibraltar will be hosting a free public lecture titled ‘Alzheimer’s Disease: Who will get it and what can be done?’

The talk, which covers the prediction and prevention of the disease, is delivered by US-based expert Kenneth Kosik M.D. M.A. on his first visit to Gibraltar.

Kenneth S. Kosik, M.A. M.D. is a neuroscientist who served as a professor at the Harvard Medical School from 1996-2004 when he became the Harriman Professor of Neuroscience and Co-Director of the Neuroscience Research Institute at the University of California Santa Barbara. He co-authored Outsmarting Alzheimer’s Disease, co-founded the Learning and the Brain Conference for educators and conducted seminal research in Alzheimer’s disease genetics and cell biology.

The talk is free and takes place between 17:30-18:30 on Friday 11th October 2019. Register at www.unigib.edu.gi

